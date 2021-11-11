Rihanna dominates young lover

– We need more Madonnas and Rihannes. Girls who dominate men, 32-year-old Raheem Myers, better known as A $ AP, assured in an interview with GQ magazine. To the elderly pop diva, he did not knock wedges, but with Rihanna he muddied.

A$AP – a jack of all trades. He is a rapper, director, producer, model and actor. Downright exemplary male, as one of his films was called. It seems that the 33-year-old Rihanna meets with several people at once.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, he admitted that he is always in love. In pussies, money, weed.

“It means respecting everything that is natural: marijuana, mushrooms, girls, fruits and vegetables,” explains A $ AP.

But now he calls Rihanna the love of his life:

“She alone is worth a million women,” says A $ AP.

According to the guy, his soul lies in the darkness. Who would have doubted: he walks Rihanna exclusively at night. The paparazzi did the last shoot at ten in the evening at a bar in Manhattan.