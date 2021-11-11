https://ria.ru/20210513/rihanna-1731975493.html
Rihanna showed curvaceous forms in a mesh mini dress
Rihanna showed curvaceous forms in a mesh mini dress – Russia news today
Rihanna showed curvaceous forms in a mesh mini dress
Singer, actress and entrepreneur Rihanna (Robin Fenty) posted on Instagram spectacular pictures of posing in a sexy knitted mini dress
MOSCOW, May 13 – RIA Novosti. Singer, actress and entrepreneur Rihanna (Robin Fenty) posted on Instagram stunning photos of herself posing in a sexy knit mini dress that flaunts her curvaceous look, complemented by stiletto heels, a new tight braid hairstyle and wet makeup. skin. The picture went viral on the web and in a few hours gained more than seven million likes. In the comments, tens of thousands of fans noted that the performer of the hits “Umbrella”, “Diamonds” and many others looks very seductive and “brilliant” in this form.
