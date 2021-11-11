Rihanna’s favorite bags for summer 2021

Of course, Rihanna has a lot of classic Chanel bags in her wardrobe, but the singer is not one of those who prefers only one style. Louis Vuitton’s rare monogrammed barrel bags, of course. Bottega Veneta Clutches – Wrap one model in each color. Roomy Dior totes are the best companions for long flights. This golden line-up has been forming over the years – and Rihanna has been loyal to him for many years. However, this year, there has been a global change in her wardrobe: perhaps this is the merit of her new boyfriend A $ AP Rocky.

First, the singer showed on Instagram vintage Chanel microbags (and two at once, presenting them in the best possible light), then other retro-acquisitions from the cult fashion house followed – a coat from the fall-winter 1996 collection, a pair of bright sunglasses, a textured orange jacket with a double logo C and rookie – orange bag on a massive chain. With the latter, the singer went to celebrate the successful launch of the Fenty lip gloss line. The image turned out, as always, bright, memorable and a little in the spirit of the 2000s – a denim mini-skirt with a slit, turquoise sandals and an orange jumper that perfectly fit into the color palette of the bag.

The chain on the bag, the chain on the neck are the main attributes of the modern diva and also the rapper’s girl.

We advise you this season to adopt one of the main trends that have returned to us from the past – a bag on a massive chain. The material is not so important: gold fittings, like those of the young Yuzefi brand, and plastic with animal prints, such as you will find in the Californian brand Staud, are used. We have collected for you 12 bags on a massive chain that will serve you faithfully for more than one season – these models could certainly fit into the arsenal of Rihanna herself.

MSGM, 36360 rubles, farfetch.com

Staud, 20 634 rubles, farfetch.com

Bottega Veneta, 252,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Wandler, RUB 44,983, farfetch.com

Yuzefi, 32350 rubles, tsum.ru

Jacquemus, 56 065 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Burberry, 128570 rubles, farfetch.com

Сult Gaia, 34220 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Bottega Veneta, 278,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Staud, 18378 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Kara, 34,600 rubles, farfetch.com

Yuzefi, 35,500 rubles, tsum.ru