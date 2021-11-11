Rivian shares continue to rise in price – soon the company will press Volkswagen

Electric mobile company Rivian continues to rise in price after going public last Wednesday. To date, the young company has strengthened its position as the second-largest automaker in the United States in terms of capitalization – only Tesla with a capitalization above $ 1 billion is ahead, but such giants as Ford and General Motors are far behind.

In the first day after debuting on the NASDAQ, Rivian shares jumped 37%. Initially, they were placed at a price of $ 78, which was already higher than the originally planned value, but soon after the start of trading, their price exceeded $ 100, and the capitalization increased to about $ 100 billion.

The growth did not stop there, and today Rivian shares have risen by another 23%, to the level of $ 124.3. At the time of this writing, the rate has slightly adjusted – $ 123.1. As a result, at the moment the company’s capitalization is $ 127.63 billion. For comparison, Volkswagen, Europe’s largest automaker, has a capitalization of 122 billion euros, which is almost equal to 140 billion dollars. Perhaps very soon Rivian will move this German automaker.

Interestingly, Rivian began shipping its electric vehicles, namely the R1T electric pickup trucks, only last September. The huge investor confidence in the start-up is due both to the overall heightened interest in electric vehicles and their manufacturer, which should have a future, and to the fact that Amazon and Ford are the shareholders of Rivian. The first has 20% of the company, the second has 12%. In addition, Amazon has already ordered 100,000 electric vans from Rivian once they are in production.