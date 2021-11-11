Rivian shares soar 37% after public debut to become the sixth largest automaker in the world

Electric car maker Rivian rallied sharply after its initial public offering on the NASDAQ on Tuesday. As a result, the company’s market value rose to $ 100 billion, making the startup, which develops electric vans, pickups and SUVs, the second largest automaker in the United States after Tesla and the sixth largest in the world.

It’s worth noting that Rivian, which has incurred more than $ 2 billion in losses over the past two years, only began shipping its first electric pickups to customers in September. The company has garnered significant investor interest in large part due to the fact that it has already received support from the Internet giant Amazon.

On Tuesday, Rivian raised more than $ 11.9 billion from investors who bought shares in the company at $ 78 a share, more than the startup’s price tag. The company’s placement on the stock exchange was among the ten largest IPOs in US history. Rivian is already being compared to Tesla, which has changed the electric vehicle market.

The company has beaten rivals including Ford and General Motors in developing electric pickups and now in market value. Rivian’s next step will be to ramp up production, launching an SUV in December and a cargo van in 2023. Rivian recently invested heavily in the R1T electric pickup truck, which is designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind.

Rivian was founded in 2009 as Mainstream Motors, and in 2011 received its current name, which comes from the name of the Indian river. Initially, the company pursued the idea of ​​creating an electric sports car, but later changed direction and focused on trucks and SUVs.

Rivian’s relationship with Amazon has been critical to generating strong investor interest. The latter not only owns a 20% stake in the electric vehicle manufacturer, but also said it will buy 100,000 electric vans from the company as soon as production is established. Even rival Ford is among the investors in Rivian.

Rivian’s strong stock price demonstrates how the importance of electric vehicle manufacturers has grown in recent years. When Tesla went public in 2009, its shares were worth $ 17 per share, making the company worth $ 1.5 billion. Today, Tesla’s share prices have exceeded $ 1,000, and the company’s capitalization has surpassed $ 1 trillion. Rivian’s success inspires confidence that an electric truck manufacturer has a bright future as well.