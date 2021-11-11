Rostov rescuer fired for killing a dog from a shelter

An employee of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Rostov Region was fired after he attacked a dog shelter with a gun, reports RIA News” with reference to the representative of the department.

“On this incident, a check was carried out in relation to an employee of the GUMChS in the Rostov region. The fact was confirmed. Such behavior is incompatible with the code of honor of an employee of the Ministry of Emergencies. By decision of the leadership of the main department, this employee was dismissed, ”the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Department officials have apologized to the organizers of the shelter for the incident.

The head of the “Uncle Phoenix” shelter in the Aksai district, Ilya Nurutdinov, said that on November 7, three men entered the shelter, one of them had a weapon. One of the dogs was shot, the other was wounded.

Later it turned out that the gunman was an employee of the Rostov headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. According to the rescuer, at the shelter, his little daughter was previously bitten by dogs.

According to the shelter, the police are conducting an inspection upon their appeal, and the issue of initiating a criminal or administrative case is being resolved.

Earlier it was reported that a man six years later confessed to the substitution aggressive cat wife to docile from the shelter.