Moscow and Minsk have serious grounds to believe that NATO’s line of containing Russia and Belarus reflects the long-term strategy of the alliance, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

At a press conference following a meeting of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries, Lavrov noted that Russia and Belarus have common positions, which the presidents of the two states have stated more than once, RIA Novosti writes. It lies in the fact that there will always be a reaction to such absolutely unfriendly actions that violate all previous agreements.

Moscow considers unacceptable the situation when unilateral sanctions are beginning to be used by the West as a tool to combat unwanted regimes, Lavrov said. He stated that the joint foreign policy coordination of Russia and Belarus made it possible to stop the attempts of the United States and the European Union to exert pressure in international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply after the 2020 presidential elections. Minsk was accused of violations and imposed anti-Belarusian sanctions. Lavrov proposed to compare the directions of cooperation on international platforms on human rights issues with an emphasis on the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

He stressed that Russia and Belarus are also convinced that the abuse of human rights mechanisms by the Council of Europe reduces its effectiveness.