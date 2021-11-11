Russia is attracted to the border with Poland – Newspaper Kommersant No. 204 (7166) from 11.11.2021

Russia is more and more unequivocally called in the West a participant, if not the initiator of the acute migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. The authorities of Poland and Lithuania have accused Moscow of carrying out an “operation” on the border of the European Union. At the same time, Angela Merkel, the outgoing Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to influence the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Moscow categorically denies all accusations of involvement in the crisis, while defending the ally with words and actions, such as joint air patrols of the Belarusian border.

For several days of aggravation on the Belarusian-Polish border, some countries managed to draw an unambiguous conclusion: not only Minsk, but also Moscow is to blame for what is happening. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki was the first to express this idea on Tuesday evening. In his opinion, we are talking about “part of a larger operation, a coordinated attack, which has the character of a new type of war.”

On Wednesday, the politician followed up by saying, “This is not a migration crisis. This is a political crisis provoked with the aim of destabilizing the situation in the EU ”.

“We want cooperation with Russia and Belarus, but not with a pistol at our heads, but with democratic countries that do not use political blackmail, as we interpret the events on our eastern border,” he added. On Wednesday, Arvydas Anushauskas, Minister of Defense of Lithuania, who also faced an influx of migrants, made a similar statement about the role of Minsk and Moscow.

This idea was immediately picked up in Ukraine. For example, former Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin commented on Facebook on Wednesday meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the key topic of which was the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. “Conducting (meetings. – “B”) The NSDC on the Russian special operation with refugees in Belarus is a correct story, – he wrote. – But the meeting should have been held after the meetings of the Secretaries of the Security Councils. At least Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia with the participation of Brussels. To come up with a common position and a common strategy. “

Representatives of Moscow and Minsk continue to assert that they have nothing to do with the flow of migrants.

“It’s amazing, of course, what we hear from Warsaw. This, frankly speaking, in my opinion, goes beyond all possible frames of both decency and common sense. I’m talking about accusations against our country, and in general about assessments of the situation … Well, it’s impossible like this, just with a blue eye to tell a lie and lie, “- said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in the morning broadcast on the YouTube channel. Soloviev Live “. “This is an absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable statement,” Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, agreed with this assessment of Mateusz Morawiecki’s speech.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei confirmed in an interview with RIA Novosti: “No one (in Minsk .— “B”) never received any instructions from Moscow about organizing illegal migration. This is the result of the actions of the EU itself. These are just attempts to justify their confrontational policy towards Moscow. ” At the same time, the diplomat assured: “We both defended and guarded the border, and we continue. This year alone, about 700 people were detained for attempting to cross the border, 11 flows of illegal migration were suppressed, and 14 criminal cases were opened. “

However, these figures are incommensurable with the number of illegal immigrants who have successfully crossed the border of the European Union.

The FRG police note: since the beginning of the year, more than 9 thousand refugees have been registered, who entered the country through Belarus and Poland.

These are mainly Iraqis, Syrians and Afghans. Against this background, the chairman of the conference of ministers of the interior of Germany Thomas Strobl (representing the federal state of Baden-Württemberg) opposed the placement of refugees in Germany. “If we now start transporting the first refugees from the external borders of the EU to Germany, it will be a signal to poor or conflict-torn countries: hit the road, Lukashenka will somehow get you to Germany,” he said, making it clear. that such a scenario cannot be allowed.

Meanwhile, Angela Merkel, who will soon leave the post of Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, although she did not publicly accuse Russia of involvement in what was happening, decided to call Vladimir Putin to ask him to influence Alexander Lukashenko. “The Chancellor stressed that the use of migrants by the Belarusian regime against the European Union is inhuman and completely unacceptable,” said Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the FRG government. And when asked why Mrs. Merkel did not call the Belarusian president himself, Mr. Seibert replied: “The assessment of the German side is that the Russian leadership has significant influence in Minsk and on the Lukashenka’s regime.”

In turn, Vladimir Putin spoke in favor of the fact that Minsk and European countries communicate directly with each other.

Kirill Krivosheev