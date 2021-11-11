Russian companies got the opportunity to control every word of their employees

RTC together with Evotor launched a speech recognition and analysis service in Russia. It is built in smart terminals “Evotor” and allows you to control the dialogues of employees with customers. The project is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and improves the quality of service. By the end of 2021, large businesses should also receive access to the service.

Dialogue put in control

In Russia, a domestic speech analytics service has been launched, aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. This was reported to CNews by representatives of the Speech Technology Center (STC), which developed this service together with the Evotor IT company.

The project has been implemented as a separate application that must be installed on a smart terminal manufactured by Evotor. As of November 10, 2021, the utility was available for download and installation as a beta version from the Evotor website. At the time of publication of the material, the developers could not answer the question of CNews about the timing of the appearance of a stable assembly.

Smart terminal “Evotor” will learn to listen to workers

The service is paid and distributed by subscription. Those who want to try it can count on a 14-day trial period, after which the monthly subscription fee will be 960 rubles. The developers did not provide information on the possibility of a one-time purchase of a license or additional discounts for payment for a year or more in advance.

The result of recognizing the dialogues of various employees

As of November 10, 2021, the speech analytics service was available exclusively for small and medium-sized businesses. Evotor CEO told CNews Andrey Romanenko, we are currently working on a similar project for a large business. The developers plan to launch it by the end of 2021.

Why do you need a new service

The target audience of the new product of MDG and Evotor is, first of all, the owners of mini-markets, coffee shops (including chain ones), gas stations, etc. It will allow them to control the standards of customer service without having to look at CCTV cameras.

Records of conversations with a client can be sorted, for example, by the date of the conversation

According to the developers, the service allows you to analyze the conversations of an employee with clients, and assess their politeness and competence. Also, the development of MDGs makes it possible to track whether staff adhere to sales scenarios and service standards. The logical result of such control, according to the MDGs, will be an increase in sales.

How it works

As the head of the MDGs told CNews Dmitry Dyrmovsky, at the heart of the new service is speech recognition technology, which is able to catch all the words of the dialogue, even if the interlocutors speak illegibly. She also knows how to work at high noise levels.

For the speech analytics service to work, it is enough to install the application on the Evotor smart terminal. Long-term software configuration is not required. Dialogues between the employee and the client will be recorded on the microphone built into the terminal, or you can connect an external USB microphone to it.

Then the entire dialog will be automatically transformed into text, after which the analysis algorithms will be taken over. Based on their work, a report will be drawn up, which will be available to the owner of the smart terminal in his personal account on the Speech Analytics portal.

Control of clarification of the client’s needs by the company’s employees

The report is an array of tables and graphs with a full breakdown of the conversation. If necessary, you can listen to the required passage of the dialogue.

All this is tied to the search algorithms for keywords and expressions in the words of employees.

If necessary, the user can make adjustments to the service by adding the keywords he needs.

Content of the report

By default, the speech analytics service for small and medium-sized businesses includes a number of basic and specialized settings. They allow you to monitor the use of non-business vocabulary by the employee, words of parasites, words of greeting and goodbye, etc. You can also control what information the employee brings to the client – whether he talks about promotions, loyalty programs, etc., and generally assess the level his politeness.

The solution already contains ready-made basic and specialized cases developed by MDG experts. Among them: control of non-business vocabulary, greetings and goodbyes, checking the establishment of contact, observance of politeness, product presentation and mention of promotions and loyalty programs, as well as control of issuing checks – which is so sensitive for a business owner. You can evaluate the reactions of customers to promotions, special offers.

Specialized presets allow you to customize speech analytics for the requirements of a specific type of activity – trade, services, etc.

Additionally, the service has a rating system. They can be assigned to each employee, depending on how he worked at various stages of the service (greeting, identifying needs, leading to a purchase, etc.).

Employee summary rating

All this is needed first of all for the prompt solution of the problem in service. Also, the new service allows you to identify incompetence of employees, encourage and develop best practices, improve sales techniques, the developers say.

Sberbank is behind everything

Both the Center for Speech Technologies and Evotor are currently part of the ecosystem of Sberbank, which in September 2020 became an IT giant and turned into Sberbank. As CNews reported earlier, in December 2020, through its subsidiaries, Sberbank bought 69% of Evotor, a large Russian manufacturer of smart cash registers and terminals. According to Kontur.Fokus, as of November 2021, Sberbank’s share in the company was 66.93%.

MDG, in turn, belongs to Sberbank for 99.9%. In August 2019, he acquired a 51% stake in a company that has been wholly owned by Gazprombank since autumn 2011. As a result, at that time, 51% of the shares of STC belonged to Sberbank through Digital Assets LLC, another 10.3% were registered with Digital Horizon Ventures LLC, 11.62% belonged to Arktika LLC, and 27.08% – to LLC “Media guarantor”. These two structures are associated with Gazprombank.

Sberbank received a 100 percent stake in the MDGs in March 2021. The last one to transfer its assets in the MDGs to it was Digital Horizon Ventures. In June 2011, the bank’s share decreased to 99.9% – 0.1% passed into the ownership of LLC “MDG-Innovations”, which is 100% owned directly by MDG.