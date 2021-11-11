https://ria.ru/20211111/shtrafy-1758502513.html

Russian motorists face new harsh fines

Russian motorists have prepared new fines – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Russian motorists face new harsh fines

Russian motorists are threatened with tougher punishment for non-observance of traffic rules. Writes about this “Kommersant” with reference to the draft of the new Code RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T09: 24

2021-11-11T09: 24

2021-11-11T09: 24

society

Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Justice of Russia)

auto

Code of Administrative Offenses (COAP)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151230/72/1512307203_0:138:2400:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc091c894232ea6c809acb90ace2ba6.jpg

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Russian motorists are threatened with tougher punishment for non-observance of traffic rules. Kommersant writes about this with reference to the draft of the new Code of Administrative Offenses from the Ministry of Justice. “The first edition of the draft of the new Administrative Offenses Code, we recall, was presented by the Ministry of Justice at the beginning of 2020, then the document was being finalized, in May 2020 it was again discussed on regulation .gov.ru and again sent for revision “, – the article says. First of all, the innovations will affect the repeated violators of the rules. So, for repeated cases of driving with unreadable numbers, a fine of five thousand rubles and deprivation of rights for up to three months may threaten. For excessive tinting, revealed not for the first time, instead of 500 rubles, you will have to part with three thousand. The document also provides for punishment for drivers for repeated refusal to stop at the request of a police officer and an attempt to escape, endangering the life or health of others: this will be punishable by deprivation of rights for up to three years or a fine of 40 thousand. In addition, the project provides for new fines: three thousand rubles for dangerous driving and one or two thousand for driving “means and mechanisms not intended for driving on public roads.” These include, in particular, snowmobiles, swamp vehicles, cross-country motorcycles and walk-behind tractors. Placing or washing a car on a lawn or green spaces threatening with a warning or a fine of one to three thousand rubles, and individuals will have to pay two to three thousand rubles for the disposal of garbage from a car for individuals, and individual entrepreneurs and legal entities – 20-60 and 30 100 thousand, respectively, with the confiscation of the vehicle. Requirements will also be toughened for cameras recording traffic violations: we are talking about the complexes themselves and their software, the rules for placing and informing drivers. If at least one of these points is violated, the fine will not be sent. The main “mitigation”, as the newspaper notes, will be the refusal of administrative arrest for drivers “in the framework of the humanization of the legislation on administrative offenses.”

https://ria.ru/20211101/tishina-1757156409.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211110/kuban-1758455269.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151230/72/1512307203_117-0:2285:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_74d005e232fdaacb96da29cc085deaf9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, ministry of justice of the russian federation (ministry of justice of russia), auto, code of administrative offenses (koap), russia