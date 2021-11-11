Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney threaten Apple TV + with legal action

Actor Ryan Reynolds The actors demanded that two large boxes of cookies be sent to the football club.

The Apple TV + comedy Ted Lasso challenged Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. By the way, the actors purchased it in 2020.

In a new episode of the show, co-star Jeremy Swifts joked that “he can’t tell if their purchase of the club is a joke.”

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reacted humorously to the line and demanded that “two large boxes of Ted Lasso cookies” be sent to the club ahead of the season this weekend. This will help the company avoid legal action, they said.

“We must insist that you stop and refrain from questioning our commitment to the club, fans and the entire Wrexham community,” Deadline is quoted as saying.

The story of Reynolds and McElhenney caught the interest of FX. The company has ordered a new series called Welcome to Wrexham. The story will be about actors buying a small soccer team.

The story goes like this: In 2020, two men teamed up to buy a soccer club in hopes of turning it into a cute underdog team to root for.

The only problem is that Reynolds and McElhenney have never played professional football or managed a sports team. These two show their serious intentions to improve the club and are doing the right thing with their fans.

Note that earlier Ryan Reynolds offered 5 thousand dollars to the one who will return the teddy bear to the owner.