Ryan Reynolds has recorded a funny video on the occasion of the new release date of “Main Character”

Disney made another adjustment to its rental schedule last night. Due to the too slow stabilization of the film industry, the company postponed the premieres of a number of film projects, in which the comedy thriller “The Main Character” by Sean Levy appeared. The tape has changed positions in the release calendar several times, and the last date was May 21, but now the family blockbuster is going to be presented to viewers on August 13 this year.

In the wake of this news, central actor Ryan Reynolds recorded an ironic promo video, where he made fun of the situation in a traditional joking manner. Voicing the information about the transfer, the actor inserted into the video a fragment from the previous announcement, in which he replaced the audio track with the words about the release date.

In the center of the plot of the “Protagonist” is an ordinary bank employee Guy (Reynolds) who lives in a routine. One day the character realizes the incredible: the space around him is part of a huge video game where gamers can do whatever they want. Now only in his power to protect his world from final destruction. To save his home, he will have to team up with the brave programmer Millie (Jody Comer), who has plunged into the gameplay.

