Ryan Reynolds hinted at the sequel to “Protagonist”

Ryan Reynolds hinted at the continuation of the "protagonist"

Ryan Reynolds hinted at the sequel to “Protagonist”

Ryan Reynolds, the leading actor in the film "The protagonist", published a post on Twitter, in which he hinted that the Disney studio wants to shoot a sequel to this

MOSCOW, August 17 – RIA Novosti. Ryan Reynolds, the lead actor in “The Main Character,” tweeted a post in which he hinted that Disney wants to film a sequel to the comedy action movie. Reynolds’ post was later retweeted by film director Sean Levy and attached the phrase “Aha” to the post. Thus, the filmmaker also confirmed that there will be a sequel. However, the rest of the details about the future film are still unknown, as well as why the studio suddenly decided on the second part. It is possible that this is due to the high box office of the tape and positive reviews from the public. IndieWire notes that “The protagonist” with Ryan Reynolds has surpassed all expectations in popularity. In the first few days after its release in the United States (the premiere took place on August 13th. – Ed.), The film grossed $ 28.4 million. That’s 40 percent more than film experts predicted. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, viewers rated the comedy 95 percent fresh and film critics 82 percent. This is an excellent result, considering that on this resource, a film or TV series is considered successful when it gets 60 percent or more of positive reviews. The action in “The Main Character” takes place in a video game, where the minor characters have to endure bullying from the stronger. At some point, the weak decide to end the cruelty and save this strange world from final destruction. Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery and others also starred with Reynolds in the film.

