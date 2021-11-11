Ryan Reynolds is boycotted by Russian viewers | Alena Zhirikova

Moreover, if the first trailer for the film was still voiced by Glantz, then in subsequent trailers, as in the film itself, Reynolds speaks in the voice of the star of the second and third Yoloks, as well as last year’s TV hit about Dyatlov’s Pass by Pyotr Fedorov. And this categorically did not like the majority of Russian fans of the American actor.

“Ryan Reynolds’ voice in Russia has lost its brightness, charisma and individuality!” – users think.

A popular domestic social network even created a petition called “Bring Glantz back!”, Which has already been signed by several hundred people.

“Peter said that he wasn’t banally invited, and the film was dubbed without him! Boycott this film! ” – Russian moviegoers are outraged on the Web.

The most active users are bombing the social networks of the Disney film studio, threatening that without Glanz they will not watch not only the current “Protagonist”, but all the upcoming premieres with Reynolds, including the sequel to “Deadpool”, which has huge financial hopes.

“Badly. The first trailer with Glantz as Reynolds’ voice went a hundred times better. I have been looking forward to this film for a long time, but without Glanz there is no desire to go to the cinema for it. “

“Let’s all play dislike for such a voice acting? This will be a fiasco for Disney 🙂 ”.

“I suggest running a flash mob on Ryan’s page like Gaga’s! Let him know what our distributors are doing! “