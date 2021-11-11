Ryan Reynolds talks about the beginning of his relationship with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in the fall of 2012. And the actors met in 2010 while working on the film “Green Lantern”.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Green Lantern

Ryan revealed new details about his relationship by appearing on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

“I met Blake in the darkest corner of the universe called the Green Lantern. We were friends and buddies, and after about a year and a half we went on a double date, but we dated different people. We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch by chance. And then she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston too. And then I said: “I will go with you.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Ryan confesses, “I just begged her to sleep with me.” Describing their relationship, he said it was “like a fairy tale.” He added, “A week later, I thought, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did it. “

Ryan also talked about raising his three daughters – 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Ines and 1-year-old Betty – with Blake during the pandemic. “It was not easy for them. I was looking for help everywhere. I’ve read books. I tried to somehow manage the situation. Blake did a lot better than me because I am a child too, ”the actor said about his daughters’ studies through Zoom.

Blake Lively with children (photo: legion-media.ru)

Ryan also explained how he and Blake go about their marriage. “I am here with my children and my wife, and my marriage is incredibly important to me, and this friendship is important to me. Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. When Blake is ready for the project, I will quit filming, and then vice versa. She will star in the film, and I’ll be with her on the set, hanging out with the kids. ” By the way, the other day Blake Lively accused the paparazzi of stalking children.