Ryan Reynolds wants to make a crossover between “Deadpool” and “Bambi”

When it comes to Deadpool and his interactions with any characters, it seems like it could be anyone. And the performer of the role of the Chatty Mercenary, Ryan Reynolds, once again confirmed this fact when he revealed the idea that he proposed to Disney.

We’ve seen how Deadpool is on the big screen with Ryan Reynolds himself holding the script.Green lantern“, And with the newly born Hitler. Most recently, the character was officially introduced to the MCU when he met Taika Waititi’s Korg.

Obviously he has yet to meet most of the characters in the franchise, but in a recent interview with IGN, Reynolds revealed that he would like to see the insane crossover. “Deadpool” and… “Bambi“- namely, that his hero met with the hunter, who, according to him, crippled an entire generation.

I wanted to make a short film in which Deadpool interrogates the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom. But the point is, Deadpool is actually a huge fan. He’s not questioning – he just wants to know what it’s like to be the most hated Disney character in Disney history … and of course, Disney said they didn’t think that would ever happen.

It’s still unclear what the future holds for Deadpool in the MCU; the third part still has no official release date, and we do not know any information about its plot. But perhaps the main thing that is known is that it will retain the “adult” R (18+) rating, which became the main feature of the first two films.

Would you like to see Deadpool deal with the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!