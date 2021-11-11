S7 warned of halving traffic due to QR codes

Passenger traffic on domestic airlines may be reduced by 50% due to the introduction of QR codes for passengers, the largest private airline in Russia believes. Utair agree with this assessment

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti



The introduction of a mandatory requirement for QR codes during check-in and boarding needs to be worked out in more detail, and S7 does not support the idea of ​​entering QR codes when purchasing air tickets. This is how the airline commented on the relevant initiatives to RBC.

Authorities will introduce bills on QR codes in transport, cafes and shops



“As previously stated by S7 Airlines, the requirement to check QR codes during check-in and boarding requires a detailed technological study. At the same time, we do not support checking QR codes when purchasing air tickets, ”the company said.

According to preliminary estimates of S7 Airlines, due to the introduction of such restrictions, passenger traffic on domestic flights may decrease by 50%.

The general director of Utair and the board of directors of the Association of Air Transport Operators (AEWT) Andrei Martirosov told RBC that traffic on domestic lines will drop even more at first. “50% is the minimum,” he said.