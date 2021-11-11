https://ria.ru/20211111/saakashvili-1758613554.html

Saakashvili decided to end hunger strike

Saakashvili decided to end the hunger strike – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Saakashvili decided to end hunger strike

The imprisoned former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili said that he had decided to end the hunger strike, but only if he was transported … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

TBILISI, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said he had decided to end the hunger strike, but only if he was transported from the Gldani prison hospital to a place for rehabilitation. The message of the politician was read by his lawyer Nika Gvaramia. According to Gvaramia, his client demands to organize a place in the clinic where his safety and high-quality treatment will be ensured in the post-rehabilitation period. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1. Earlier, he was convicted in absentia of the murder of the banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. On the first, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, on the second – to six. In addition, he is accused of dispersing an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, pogroming the Imedi TV company and embezzling funds from the state budget. A council of doctors on Monday announced the need to hospitalize Saakashvili in a multidisciplinary clinic, after which he was transferred to a hospital. The Georgian authorities refuse to release the ex-president. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the former Georgian leader will remain in prison for a long time and will serve his entire term.

Georgia

2021

