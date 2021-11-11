Salma Hayek admitted that ghosts live in her house – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

According to the actress, the medium counted about 20 ghosts in her house.

Mexican American actress Salma Hayek stunned by the confession that she lives in a haunted house.

She talked about this on the Ellen DeGeneres show. According to the star, she personally did not encounter paranormal phenomena at home, but the staff who worked for her and her daughter Valentine witnessed their presence, writes DailyMail.

Salma Gayek with her daughter Valentina / Associated Press

“I didn’t see them, but someone didn’t seem to want to work anymore in our house: the piano plays by itself, you won’t go to the third floor, because the light turns on and off, doors and windows opened and closed by themselves,” – remembered Hayek.

The artist said that she was skeptical about this, but promised that she would bring some medium to deal with the otherworldly guests. “Even if it’s not true, at least, they will be psychologically calm at the thought that it’s over,” Salma told herself then.

However, it didn’t get any easier after the arrival of the specialist. Since he stated that at least 20 ghosts live in Hayek’s house and some of them do not intend to leave.

The medium noted that he spoke to the benevolent spirit of the nun who did not want to leave. The specialist said that “the nun has been here longer than them and does not ask him to leave.” The medium added that “the nun has good vibes, so she stays.”

Read also:

