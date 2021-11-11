Salma Hayek starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in a comedy thriller

https://ria.ru/20210514/treyler-1732332981.html

The trailer for the comedy thriller “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” has been released, Collider reports. RIA Novosti, 14.05.2021

MOSCOW, May 14 – RIA Novosti. The trailer for the comedy thriller “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” has been released, Collider reports. Salma Hayek played the hitman’s wife Sonya. Her husband is being hunted to protect him, she turns to Michael Bryce for help. This role was played by Ryan Reynols. His hero was not happy with the job offer – Sonya found him at the resort, where he was on vacation and tried to adhere to the recommendations of the psychotherapist – the bodyguard’s nerves were greatly shattered. The characters in the trailer flee, shoot back and go through torture while listening to music. The video contains the famous Britney Spears’ single – “Baby one more time.” Also in the new tape starred Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas and others. ‌‌‌‌‌The premiere of “The Killer’s Wife Bodyguard” was scheduled for August 2020, but the release was postponed due to the pandemic for a year. In the Russian box office, the film starts on June 16, 2021.

