Salma Hayek was first published with her daughter Valentina

14-year-old daughter of the actress and her husband François-Henri Pinault accompanied Hayek to the premiere of the film “The Eternals”

The premiere of the new superhero film of the Marvel Universe “The Eternals” took place the day before in Los Angeles. And 55-year-old Salma Hayek, performer of one of the main roles, was accompanied at the event by 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pino. Writes about this Hollywood Life.

The last time Valentina came out with her famous mother was when she was very little. So her appearance on the red carpet made a splash.

For the premiere, Salma and Valentina chose total black looks. The actress wore a floor-length Gucci dress with a deep cut on the chest and lining embroidered with gold sequins. The image of Salma complemented with gold shoes on a stunning platform and heels.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pino [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Valentine appeared on the red carpet in a polka dot Saint Laurent dress. Salma and her daughter spent the whole evening together, and later Valentina admitted that she really liked the film and the role of her mother. Recall that in “The Eternals” Hayek played the role of a superhero named Ajak. Initially, in the original comics, Ajak was a man, but director Chloe Zhao decided to change his gender.

The actress admitted in an interview that she did not expect to get into a superhero movie. “It’s a shock to me in many ways. Just knowing that in your 50s you’ll be a superhero in the big Marvel family. And on top of that, my character was a man they just turned into a woman. If someone told me about this project five years ago, I would have just laughed in his face. And here we are! So everything is possible, “- said Salma.

In addition to her, Angelina Jolie starred in the film, who took all her children to the premiere. Only 19-year-old Maddox, who is now studying biochemistry at Yensei University in South Korea, did not come.

Recall that Valentina Paloma is the only daughter of Salma Hayek. Her father is French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, whose fortune is estimated at $ 48.7 billion. François-Henri already has four children from previous relationships, including a 15-year-old son from model Linda Evangelista.