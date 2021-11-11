Salma Hayek with her husband, Renata Litvinova, Yana Rudkovskaya and others at the Balenciaga show in Paris

While the first film screenings of the Cannes Film Festival are taking place on the coast, Haute Couture Week continues in the French capital. This afternoon, the Balenciaga brand presented its first couture collection in 53 years – the current creative director Demna Gvasalia decided to go against the policy of the brand founder, Cristobal Balenciaga.

The fact is that this Fashion House left the Haute Couture Week schedule back in 1968 – the designer decided to retire because he did not want to follow the rules of the fashion industry of those years. More than half a century later, Demna Gvasalia brought back the House’s couture line. In it, the couturier made many references to the work of his predecessor: he rethought not only the silhouettes of archival models, but also the prints. Gvasalia also added a little “of his own” to the collection, namely, practical things: there were denim jackets, trench coats, and T-shirts with tracksuits on the runway.

The guest list was not only stellar, but also multinational: perhaps for the first time in this Fashion Week the show was attended by such a large Russian delegation represented by Renata Litvinova with her daughter Ulyana, as well as Yana Rudkovskaya, who had not yet missed a single fashion show in Paris. Bella Hadid also attended the show (she flew to the capital for several hours and has already returned to Cannes), Salma Hayek with her husband François-Henri Pinault, Anna Wintour and others. Among the guests, Kanye West was noticed, albeit with difficulty: the rapper watched the show through a balaclava worn over his head.

Among the models on the catwalk, most recognized only one – Ella Ehoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris. The girl is actively developing in the fashion world and a few months ago she signed a contract with a reputable modeling agency.



Bella Hadid Yana Rudkovskaya Kanye West Renata Litvinova Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault Anna Wintour Aya Nakamura Cedric Charby, Kanye West and Francois-Henri Pinault

Demna Gvasalia and Bella Hadid Bella Hadid