https://ria.ru/20211111/potok-1758596172.html

Saxony Prime Minister Declares Inappropriate Games Around Nord Stream 2

Prime Minister of Saxony declared inappropriateness of games around Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Saxony Prime Minister Declares Inappropriate Games Around Nord Stream 2

The Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer said that the “games” around the Nord Stream 2 project were inappropriate. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T16: 02

2021-11-11T16: 02

2021-11-11T17: 11

economy

Saxony

north stream – 2

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0b/1758603076_0:304:2926:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_d45071613d43ca0c510b9f92d45facbc.jpg

BERLIN, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said that the “games” around the Nord Stream 2 project were inappropriate. He was asked about the prospects for relations between Germany and Russia under a possible new government of Social Democrats, Greens and liberals. He recalled that even in times of the “severe crises” of the Cold War, the two countries “reliably” supplied each other, “were close to each other.” “- added Kretschmer.” Nord Stream – 2 “stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed in early September and is currently in the process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent pipeline operator. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. Earlier, the German Ministry of Economy told RIA Novosti that they had completed an analysis of the security of supplies as part of the Nord Stream 2 certification procedure and submitted it to the Federal Network Agency. The analysis says that the issuance of the certificate does not jeopardize the security of gas supplies to Germany and the European Union.

https://ria.ru/20211111/potok-1758491802.html

Saxony

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the delivery time of the pipeline, which can save Europe from the gas deficit. 2021-11-11T16: 02 true PT1M46S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0b/1758603076_156:232:2445:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_868f151879ea0dfee43cc5f8cbeb05dd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, saxony, nord stream – 2