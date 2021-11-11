Saxony Prime Minister Declares Inappropriate Games Around Nord Stream 2

https://ria.ru/20211111/potok-1758596172.html
The Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer said that the “games” around the Nord Stream 2 project were inappropriate. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
BERLIN, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said that the “games” around the Nord Stream 2 project were inappropriate. He was asked about the prospects for relations between Germany and Russia under a possible new government of Social Democrats, Greens and liberals. He recalled that even in times of the “severe crises” of the Cold War, the two countries “reliably” supplied each other, “were close to each other.” “- added Kretschmer.” Nord Stream – 2 “stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed in early September and is currently in the process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent pipeline operator. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. Earlier, the German Ministry of Economy told RIA Novosti that they had completed an analysis of the security of supplies as part of the Nord Stream 2 certification procedure and submitted it to the Federal Network Agency. The analysis says that the issuance of the certificate does not jeopardize the security of gas supplies to Germany and the European Union.
Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the delivery time of the pipeline, which can save Europe from the gas deficit.
Saxony Prime Minister Declares Inappropriate Games Around Nord Stream 2
He was asked about the prospects for relations between Germany and Russia under a possible new government of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals.
“We must talk to each other, work with each other, stop small games around, for example, Nord Stream 2. This is an important strategic investment of Germany,” the politician said.
He recalled that even during the “severe crises” of the Cold War, the two countries “reliably” supplied each other, “were close to each other.”
“We have differences, different interests, big contradictions, but the most important thing is to remain in dialogue, to try to constantly initiate new joint projects,” Kretschmer added.
04:25
Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed in early September.
The process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas pipeline operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow.