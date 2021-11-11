Sber has no “Outstanding loans” left – Newspaper Kommersant No. 204 (7166) of 11.11.2021

Sberbank liquidated its Microcredit Company (MCC) “Outstanding Credits”, which specialized in lending to SMEs. The reason is high risks, low business profitability and a desire to focus on other segments of microcredit. At the same time, banks often do not need specialized subsidiaries to manage SME clients. MFOs, however, can compete for the segment of small and medium-sized businesses that remains in the “gray” zone.

According to Kommersant’s sources in the financial market, Sberbank has closed the MCC “Outstanding loans”. It is marked as a non-working organization on Yandex maps. From the materials on the regulator’s website it follows that the MCC was excluded from the register of microfinance organizations. The reason is the company’s statement on the exclusion of information about it from the state register, added to the Central Bank. The decision to close was made after revising the development strategy in the segment, market dynamics and increased risks, the bank explained.

MCC “Outstanding Credits” was founded in 2017 to provide microloans in the SME segment to companies with increased credit risk. The company’s website also continues to work and offers individual entrepreneurs and micro-businesses that have been operating for at least nine months to obtain an online loan of up to 800 thousand rubles. at a rate of 19.9% ​​per annum. According to the SRO MiR, in which the MCC was a member, the size of the loans was 0.1–1.5 million rubles, the terms varied within 3–18 months.

In the opinion of Kommersant’s interlocutors in the financial market, the closure of a subsidiary microfinance company is due to the low profitability of the microcredit business in the SME segment and the desire to focus on more profitable segments of the microcredit market. For example, Sberbank is actively developing the service of so-called payday loans (see Kommersant, July 14).

Why the MCC was liquidated and not sold, Sberbank did not explain. Although, according to Elman Mekhtiyev, chairman of the board of SRO MiR, the purchase of such a ready-made company could be of interest to a number of large MFOs that are planning to enter the SME segment.

After the pandemic, many MFIs began to develop work with small and medium-sized businesses. Partly because the crisis has made it harder for these businesses to access bank finance.

According to the results of the first half of 2021, loans to representatives of SMEs account for 20% of the total portfolio of microloans, indicated in the materials of the Central Bank.

Sberbank could have decided to close MFOs for SMEs, since its clients already have many ways to get loans from the bank itself, including for small amounts, says Yegor Krivosheya, head of the Skolkovo-NES Financial Technologies Research Center. These are standard loans, credit lines, and overdraft products, he lists. At the same time, clients do not want to change the provider of financial services, but they want solutions in the “single window” mode and banks are aimed at covering such a client request, the expert notes.

MFOs, however, can compete with banks for the segment of small and medium-sized enterprises that is not yet actively cooperating with banks, for example, does not accept non-cash payments, admits Mr. Krivosheya. However, he clarifies, in this case, success depends on the specifics of client behavior and the willingness of the MFI to a high level of risk.

Polina Trifonova