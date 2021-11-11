Selena Gomez will star in a horror film produced by Drake :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The project, in which Selena Gomez will participate, bears the same name as the sequel to the detective horror film “Saw” directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. The singer will be part of a story about an influential social media developer. The addiction to applications harms his psyche and health – so much so that his body begins to decompose.

The director of the film is clip maker Petra Collins. She filmed the 2018 Gucci ad campaign and music videos for rappers Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and Cardi B. The film will be produced by Selena Gomez’s stage colleague, rapper Drake.

Selena Gomez started her career as an actress. In 2003, she appeared in the third part of the movie “Spy Kids”, and also starred in “Hannah Montana”.

Among the singer’s film projects is the role of the cult director Jim Jarmusch in the fantastic horror film The Dead Don’t Die. The film received a nomination for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Selena Gomez also worked with Woody Allen on the melodrama Rainy Day in New York.

On March 12, the singer released her first Spanish-language EP, Revelacion. Due to the pandemic, Gomez worked in a home studio. According to the singer, the main themes of the tracks of the new EP are strength, love and forgiveness.