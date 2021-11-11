Sergey Furgal predetermined jurisdiction – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, changed the jurisdiction of the consideration of the criminal case of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, accused by the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) of organizing two murders and an attempted murder. The verdict in this case will be delivered not in Khabarovsk, but in Lyubertsy near Moscow. Insisting on holding the trial at the scene of the crimes, the defendant’s defenders presented dozens of arguments, but Mr. Furgal himself, in fact, doubted the objectivity of the Khabarovsk jury, saying that his fellow countrymen “know about the circumstances of this case better than anyone else.” Thus, the judge Vladimir Kulyabin had only to justify his decision with a quotation from the speech of the accused.

In the Supreme Court, a large-scale dispute between four accused in a criminal case and a whole corps of lawyers representing them with the Prosecutor General’s Office ended. It began with a petition by Anatoly Razinkin, First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, who asked the Supreme Court to appoint a hearing on the merits not in the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Khabarovsk, on the territory of which two murders incriminated to the ex-official were committed, but in one of the courts of the Moscow Region.

The supervisory authority motivated its request by the need to “objectively and impartially” consider the case.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in Khabarovsk, the former governor of the region and ex-deputy of the State Duma from the Furgala region has retained an “extensive circle of connections” in the power structures.

With their help, he can influence the course of the court, and representatives of regional public organizations will certainly help him “to form a negative attitude towards the justice authorities.” Already at the trial, the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office recalled that the detention of the governor “was accompanied by unrest in the region.”

The defendants and their defenders have consolidated their opposition to the change of jurisdiction, but opinions within the defense corps were divided. The lawyers of three accomplices of Mr. Furgal made it clear to Kommersant that the issue of jurisdiction is not fundamental for them. For example, the defender of Andrei Paley, who is accused of committing two contract killings in Khabarovsk in 2004-2005, Artem Sarbashev told Kommersant that he was convinced of the innocence of his client and was sure that he would be “acquitted by the jury in any region.”

The alleged organizer of the crimes Andrei Karepov honestly stated at the trial that he was not at all interested in what the decision of the Supreme Court would be, and lawyer Artem Raevsky explained to Kommersant that his client thus expressed a desire to “prove his innocence in the crimes in the jury or at the trial under the guidance of one professional judge anywhere in the country. “

The representative of Marat Kadyrov, who, according to the investigation, committed the failed attempt on the businessman’s life, Andrei Kozlov made it clear to Kommersant that he is now more concerned not with the jurisdiction of the case, but with the health of the principal. According to Kozlov’s lawyer, Mr. Kadyrov was diagnosed with an oncological disease, and the examination of his medical documents ordered by the defense established that the disease was progressing and was already included in the list of diseases approved by the Russian government, with which the persons under investigation cannot be kept under arrest. At the same time, the administration of the pre-trial detention center, according to the defense, has a different opinion and “continues to treat the patient who is fading every day with aspirin and analgin”. This problem, as the defender Kozlov explained to Kommersant, he wanted to solve through the Supreme Court.

Thus, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the preservation of Khabarovsk jurisdiction were, in fact, actively opposed only by the alleged customer of both murders and the attempted murder, Sergei Furgal and two of his lawyers.

Their arguments, in principle, were expressed by the defender Boris Kozhemyakin. He stated that almost all of the 283 witnesses and victims in the case live in the Khabarovsk Territory and, given that the distance from Khabarovsk to Moscow is 6 thousand km, and the cost of air tickets starts from 12 thousand rubles, they will not be able to get into the trial. Interrogation of these people by video-conferencing, taking into account the 7-hour time difference, will inevitably lead to a delay in the proceedings. “During mass rallies and processions (connected with the arrest of Sergei Furgal. – “B”) no excesses were recorded, – noted Boris Kozhemyakin. – None of the residents of Khabarovsk and now is not going to interfere with justice.

The lawyers expressed their arguments in a restrained and legally verified manner, and when Sergey Furgal himself began to tell the court about the political correctness and impartiality of the Khabarovsk residents, the presiding judge Vladimir Kulyabin suddenly took a pen and began to make notes in a notebook. Already at the very end of the trial, it became clear that the attention of the experienced judge was attracted by the phrase of the main accused that his fellow countrymen “know the plot of the case better than anyone else.” The emotionally expressed judgment by Sergei Van predetermined the outcome of the trial and the quotation formed the reasoning part of the decision.

Judge Kulyabin doubted that such a knowledgeable jury from Khabarovsk would be able to objectively assess the arguments of the prosecution and defense, and transferred the proceedings to the Lyubertsy City Court of the Moscow Region.

The presiding judge agreed that it would be difficult for witnesses from Khabarovsk to get to Lyubertsy, but made it clear that he took care of other participants in the process – prosecutors, lawyers, experts, and finally, witnesses in the case from Stavropol and Krasnodar Territory, who would be quite comfortable working in the Lyubertsy City Court. Moreover, the Moscow region has already created all the necessary conditions for the upcoming high-profile process. In the same decision, the Supreme Court approved the extension of the arrest for all the accused for another six months requested by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Sergey Mashkin