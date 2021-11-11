“Severe as a Russian tank!” :: Autonews

A week later, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which will take place from November 18 to November 29, the American version of the UAZ Patriot will premiere. In the US, the domestic SUV will be sold by the local Bremach company under its own brand and re-named 4×4 SUV.

The car is powered by the same 2.7-liter 150-horsepower engine and a French-made 6-speed Punch Powerglide automatic transmission. At the same time, overseas SUVs will differ from Russian versions by special settings of some nodes, as well as modified algorithms for the operation of on-board electronics.

Bremach notes that Russian cars, which “must occupy their own niche”, will be targeted at buyers for whom the frame body structure, off-road capabilities and interior spaciousness are important. The distributor of UAZ in the USA has already named the prices for Bremach 4×4 SUVs, which start at $ 26.4 thousand (1.85 million rubles at the current exchange rate).

American motorists are already actively discussing a novelty unusual for the US market. At the same time, the opinions of commentators regarding the Bremach 4×4 SUV are polarly different. Some praise the car for a relatively low price, a classic frame and a transfer case, while others, on the contrary, smash the Patriot to smithereens for its “frightening” appearance, weak engine and outdated design.