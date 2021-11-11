“Severe as a Russian tank!” :: Autonews

A week later, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which will take place from November 18 to November 29, the American version of the UAZ Patriot will premiere. In the US, the domestic SUV will be sold by the local Bremach company under its own brand and re-named 4×4 SUV.
The car is powered by the same 2.7-liter 150-horsepower engine and a French-made 6-speed Punch Powerglide automatic transmission. At the same time, overseas SUVs will differ from Russian versions by special settings of some nodes, as well as modified algorithms for the operation of on-board electronics.
Bremach notes that Russian cars, which “must occupy their own niche”, will be targeted at buyers for whom the frame body structure, off-road capabilities and interior spaciousness are important. The distributor of UAZ in the USA has already named the prices for Bremach 4×4 SUVs, which start at $ 26.4 thousand (1.85 million rubles at the current exchange rate).
American motorists are already actively discussing a novelty unusual for the US market. At the same time, the opinions of commentators regarding the Bremach 4×4 SUV are polarly different. Some praise the car for a relatively low price, a classic frame and a transfer case, while others, on the contrary, smash the Patriot to smithereens for its “frightening” appearance, weak engine and outdated design.
Here’s what they say about the Russian SUV for America:
TheMELTDOWN911: “It’s the same as a Land Rover or Land Cruiser from the 90s. Only new! “
Benjamin vickers: “Bring a Hunter SUV to the USA, only under the UAZ brand!”
Dan mosk: “I am sure that the American version of the Bremach Patriot will be much better than the Russian version.”
Pavel stolypin: “The UAZ is good, but it has build quality issues and a weak engine. I am not a hater, but they cannot understand how he will compete with the same Wrangler or Ranger. “
Tony_p: “Looks like an early Mitsubishi Monteto”
John: “I love this car. If only because it has a really real frame. Just keep Consumer Reports away from her. “
JohnTaurus: “I definitely like it. While I’m a Ford Bronco fan to the core, I welcome any new true SUV. Let’s get it here! “
Barking spider: “He looks like a 20-year-old Suzuki Grand-don’t care. This thing will never pass the moose test. “
Holden ute: “I’m sorry, of course, but it doesn’t look more expensive than $ 18,000.”
cliff_dangers: “Why does such a large motor produce so few horses?”
Al: “Its light weight and automatic transfer case make it an ideal workhorse for towing a motorhome. It is as harsh as a Russian tank and will help you survive off-road in severe frost “
ACM1899: “UAZ will be sold in the USA ?! Where is the world heading? Yes, it is more terrible than a nuclear war! It would be better if they brought the legendary Lada Niva “
Karl: “Is it possible to somehow unsee this monster?”
Shelby GT500: “This car is based on a model from the 90s. It is old, unreliable, unsafe and corrosive. “