Showman Stas Baretsky dreams of Leonardo DiCaprio starring in his film “Brother-3”

Popular Hollywood artists are so rich that at a certain stage in their careers they start acting in low-budget art-house movies “with meaning”, regardless of royalties. About this in an interview FAN said the showman and director Stas Baretsky…

11th of November Leonardo DiCaprioOscar winner and one of the most famous actors in the world, 47 years old. The Titanic star has Russian roots – his grandmother Elena Smirnova was born in Russia, but left her with her parents after the revolution. In 2010, DiCaprio visited his historical homeland, taking part in the tiger forum in St. Petersburg.

“It was at that time that we met,” says Baretsky. – DiCaprio, returning from this event, drove in his limousine past my office of the Union of Professional Ritual Agents and saw us filming a trailer for my film “Brother-3”. He stopped, as it turned out later, because of my giant crimson jacket, in the reality of which he refused to believe to the last. We talked, and he gave us a couple of practical tips for organizing the filming. Cool guy, funny, but businesslike. Since then we have had a penpal friendship. “

The showman admits that after that he never met Leonardo DiCaprio live and conveyed his congratulations to the Oscar winner through FAN.

Dear Leo! I wish you to age as slowly as possible. You are an actor and you don’t need it. To prevent this from happening, go in for sports more often, especially jogging. And then the paparazzi post your beach photos with a tummy – so you get rid of it as soon as possible! And remember that true fame is gained not through money, but through art, ”Baretsky turned to the actor.

In this regard, the director invited DiCaprio to follow the example of his colleague. Johnny depp, who, in his free time from blockbusters, pleases the audience with secondary roles in the author’s arthouse cinema, thereby significantly expanding the palette of his acting talent.

“It’s enough just to remember the role of Depp in the movie“ Tusk ”, with which he charmed his fans, – said the showman. – So Leo, it seems to me, should try something similar and star in my film “Brother-3”, the shooting of the trailer for which he managed to catch. Yes, I’ve been trying to finish it for 11 years now – so what? It’s just that we are constantly let down by the actors. “

To appease the star, Baretsky sent DiCaprio a “bath kit”: a hat, a robe, a towel and a birch broom – which should remind the Hollywood actor of his historical roots and encourage him to support Russian cinema.

“I hope he will come back to us,” the showman said sadly.

