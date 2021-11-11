Singer Camila Cabello conquered Paris, entering the catwalk as a model

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, who became famous after her participation in the television show “The X Factor” in 2012, where she appeared with other members as part of the group “Fifth Harmony”, has not ceased to attract attention.

The girl actively maintains a page on the social network Instagram, where 57.5 million readers have subscribed to her. This time she published vivid shots taken at Paris Fashion Week, where the enchanting show Le Defile L’Oreal Paris took place.

“That’s great! Thank you, @lorealparis #worthit family,” she wrote in a new post.

Camila Cabello, instagram.com/camila_cabello

Not only professional fashion models, but also other celebrities came to the show on the podium. Among them are not only Camila Cabello, but also Amber Heard, Aishwarya Rai, Helen Mirren. The fashion show took place near the Eiffel Tower, in the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme.

It is worth adding that the show, organized by the famous brand, was dedicated to the fight against harassment faced by millions of women around the world. The vibrant show has been shown in more than 30 countries.

