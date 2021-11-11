Skala showed his daughter a teaser for “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson posted a new post on his Instagram where he showed his daughter’s reaction to the Black Adam teaser. New blockbuster DC and Warner Bros. have already filmed, and now the project is in post-production. With such a cute video, Scala decided to remind fans that DC FanDome will take place soon, where real footage from the film will probably be shown.

In the video, Johnson sits on the couch with his daughter and watches a video where the Hollywood star is present only in voice. The screen shows sketches of how the Rock might look like “Adam”. But for my daughter, this is enough. At the same time, Skala noted that while the daughter does not understand that this is just a character, and thinks that on the screen it is also a dad.

Papa Rock

Her reaction was laconic, but Johnson was enough. Everything that my daughter said after watching is “cool”.

Johnson also added that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is still her favorite character. The video was commented on by Momoa himself, who wrote “she is the coolest.”

The premiere of "Black Adam" is expected in July 2022. New DC FanDome will take place on October 16.