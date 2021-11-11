Sobchak compared the houses of Kim Kardashian and the head of the traffic police of the Stavropol region

In Russia, they continue to discuss the house of the head of the Stavropol State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Alexei Safonov, who was detained the day before. Many were struck by the interiors of the police colonel’s home with a golden toilet bowl, marble staircases with gilded railings and other attributes of luxurious life that gypsy barons love so much. And Russian officials, TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak claims.

The journalist wrote in her Telegram channel that since the time of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Pshonka, she does not understand why post-Soviet officials have such a disgusting sense of taste.

Sobchak noted that in the Moscow region on the secondary market it is impossible to buy a normal house, as they were once “grabbed” by officials and made “hellish repair” there.

“Everything is in monograms, gilding – just to feel like Catherine II in the Hermitage,” Ksenia wrote.

As an example, Sobchak cited the ascetic interiors of the houses of businessmen Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, while the latter is the richest man on Earth. In addition, the day before, the billionaire fulfilled his childhood dream and flew into space on a private ship.

The TV presenter also showed a photo from the house of model Kim Kardashian, who is known for her love of glamor. But even her home pales in comparison to the luxury in the house of a simple regional head of the traffic police in the Russian province.

“Even – God forgive me – Kim Kardashian (it would seem – the queen of kitsch with 20 crocodile Birkins), and she just made a super-skeletal repair”, – concluded Ksenia (spelling saved. – “MK“).

On the eve, in the Stavropol Territory, almost all the leadership of the regional traffic police were detained, and higher-ranking officials were accused of corruption.

The media attention was especially attracted by photographs from the house of the head of the local traffic police Alexei Safonov: a gold toilet was also found in a two-story mansion with columns and golden gates. The rooms are decorated with stucco and frescoes on the ceilings, the house also has a marble staircase with gilded railings and crystal chandeliers.

The interiors of the mansion of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Pshonka at one time also impressed the public with their luxury on the verge of vulgarity. Many were especially surprised by the portrait of an official, in which he is depicted as a Roman emperor. After a coup in Kiev in early 2014, Pshonka fled the country.

