Spencer: comparison of Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana outfits

Pablo Larrian’s Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana will be released in November. This is the story of how the Princess of Wales decided to divorce Prince Charles during the Christmas holidays. The main role was played by Kristen Stewart. She wore outfits in the film and complemented them with jewelry similar to those worn by the style icon of the 80s and 90s Princess Diana.

1. Hat with a veil

The princess was often seen wearing veiled hats. It is possible that this is how she “closed” from the annoying paparazzi. In 1993, Lady Dee visited Sandringham, where Elizabeth II loves to gather the entire royal family for Christmas. Then the woman was dressed in a hat with a black veil, a dark blouse with a high neckline and a bright red coat.

2. Jacket in a cage and an engagement ring

In January 1991, the Princess of Wales traveled to the ceremonial county of Cornwall. To do this, she chose a jacket from Catherine Walker with a print “large plaid”. In the film, the designers managed to create a similar image.

Another detail that dressers paid attention to was the engagement ring with a large sapphire. A copy of the jewelry was created for Kristen Stewart. It should be noted that Lady Dee wore this jewel throughout her marriage to the prince. After her death, the ring was inherited by Prince William, who later presented it to Kate Middleton during her marriage proposal.

3. Jeans and oversized jacket

In 1992, the Princess of Wales took her youngest son to school in a stylish outfit – jeans and a voluminous red and black jacket. Such an image would look stylish even in the 21st century. In the movie “Spencer” the costume designers created a striking replica of this image.

4. Wedding dress

In the trailer, the actress in one of the frames is dressed in a copy of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. According to Kristen, during the editing session, Spencer added several frames from the actual wedding between Lady Dee and Prince Charles in the form of flashbacks.

5. Ball gown and jacket

Princess Diana often liked to combine long evening dresses and oversized jackets or coats. This became one of the features of her style. In the film, Kristen also reproduced this image.

6. Yellow suit

In the trailer for the film, Stewart also got involved in a pale yellow suit. Lady Diana had in her wardrobe many things of similar styles and shades. For example, in one of these suits she was in 1992 at the polo club in Jaipur (India).

