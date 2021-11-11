Spitz and Sviridova, Knightley and Miller and other stars, whose friendship few know – Stars

No matter how much they say that there is no sincere female friendship, and even more so in the world of show business, some stars have proved the opposite. They do not care about each other’s career heights, and in difficult times they will always come to the rescue. WomanHit.ru made a selection of stellar women, about whose strong friendship few people know.

Ekaterina Shpitsaand Alena Sviridova often appear on each other’s Instagram and sign photos with friendly words. Together they go to theatrical premieres, restaurants, museums, cinema. Despite the age difference, they have many common interests. The women met at a musical apartment house, where they sang a song together.

Ksenia Sobchakand Glucose very close friends. The TV presenter rarely finds common ground with anyone, but they were able to get along with Natalia Ionova. Ksenia introduced Natalia to her future husband Alexander Chistyakov. Glucose, Sobchak and Chistyakov ended up on board the same plane, the singer accidentally took the place of a businessman, and Ksenia, who had known Alexander for a long time, helped to get out of the awkward situation. So, one might say, Glucose owes a happy family life to her friend Sobchak. Since that time, Ksenia and Natalya have been friends with families and often celebrate holidays together.

Lyubov Uspenskaya and Irina Dubtsova initially, they simply recorded a joint song that Irina composed for them. But then they decided that after hard work they could go to rest, and together they went to the Maldives. Several years ago Dubtsova wrote on her Instagram: “I am glad that I met such an extraordinary person as Lyuba. They say that there is no female friendship. It happens!” Since then, the singers have traveled together more than once and supported each other both in moments of happiness and in difficult times.

Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller started their communication in 2008 on the set of the film Forbidden Love. After the release of the film, the girls became inseparable: they go shopping, constantly sit in a cafe and try to spend their free time together. Sienna said in an interview that she adores her friend and considers her the most beautiful in the world.

Cara Delevingne and Rihanna have been friends for several years. The model and the singer come together to social events, red carpet, fashion shows. In 2017, best friends starred in Luc Besson’s film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Rihanna is older than Kara and is a mentor for her in life: she gives her advice on modeling work, and tries to solve any problems that arise with her.

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria they met after the Beckham family moved to the United States, as Victoria’s husband was offered to sign a contract with an American football club. Longoria then experienced a difficult divorce from the athlete Tony Parker – a friend helped her to survive this grief. After the birth of her daughter, Victoria made Eva a godmother. And in 2016, Beckham created a wedding dress for her best friend. Despite the fact that now the stars live far from each other, they always find time to meet.