Star men: what celebrities wear – Brooklyn Beckham, Ben Affleck, Alexander Gudkov and others

The hot season is the best time for light colors. Therefore, Travis Scott is happy to combine a gray vest, a milky sweatshirt and beige trousers. But jewelry makes this outfit complete, of course: massive chains and necklaces made of bright beads are what all men need this summer.

* EVAE +, 7499 rub. on farfetch.com

4. Ben Affleck

BG004 / Bauer-Griffin

It turned out that Ben Affleck does not always wear the watch given to him by Jennifer Lopez. And he often dilutes dark sets with bright things. So it happened this week: the gray and black duo Ben adorned with a blue plaid shirt and a baseball cap with vintage embroidery.

5. Wolfgang Cerny

Summer Chic dress code was announced at the “GQ Time to Vote” party to celebrate the announcement of the Men of the Year Award nominees. Actor Wolfgang Czerny is one of those who have not forgotten this and have chosen the right image. Linen blazer, light striped shirt, beige shorts (all from the Boggi Milano collection) – take note of the outfit you will be wearing to party this summer.

6. Artem Monakhov

GORYSHEVDEN

At the opening of the new Munterra lounge space, Artem Monakhov decided to remind us that it’s time to remember the slip-ons that have been gathering dust on the shelf for the last couple of seasons. We are certainly not sure if such shoes look good with a huge cross-shaped pendant like Artyom’s. But with knitted joggers and a flannel shirt, soft sneakers are in perfect harmony.

Photo: Getty Images, press archives