https://ria.ru/20210630/johnwick4-1739103186.html
Started filming the action movie “John Wick 4” with Keanu Reeves
Started shooting the action movie “John Wick 4” with Keanu Reeves – RIA Novosti, 06/30/2021
Started shooting the action movie “John Wick 4” with Keanu Reeves
Actor Shamir Anderson, who is involved in the action movie “John Wick 4”, posted a post on his Instagram and announced the start of filming. RIA Novosti, 30.06.2021
2021-06-30T02: 36
2021-06-30T02: 36
2021-06-30T02: 36
the culture
culture News
movies and TV series
Keanu Reeves
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148746/05/1487460542_0-0:1069:601_1920x0_80_0_0_4ea028786bb0bf0fee676422d3983c43.jpg
MOSCOW, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Actor Shamir Anderson, who is involved in the action movie “John Wick 4”, posted a post on his Instagram and announced the start of filming. The director of the tape is Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three parts of the tape about the dangerous adventures of a retired mercenary (Keanu Reeves). Written by Shay Hatten (Army of Thieves) and Michael Finch (November Man). The premiere of the film is scheduled for the end of May 2022, unless there are further restrictions related to the coronavirus. Last August, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer revealed that the studio is working on the fourth and fifth installments of the franchise. They will be filmed in a row.
https://ria.ru/20210629/knivesout2-1739010049.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148746/05/1487460542_24 0:975:713_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc968c0c0cd13ea69b896ce5e6cb6f5.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, movies and TV series, keanu reeves
MOSCOW, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Actor Shamir Anderson, who is involved in the action movie “John Wick 4”, posted a post on his Instagram and announced the start of filming.
“So here we go,” Anderson wrote.
The director of the tape is Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three parts of the tape about the dangerous adventures of a retired mercenary (Keanu Reeves). Written by Shay Hatten (Army of Thieves) and Michael Finch (November Man).
The premiere of the film is scheduled for the end of May 2022, unless there are further restrictions related to the coronavirus.
Filming of the sequel to the detective “Get the Knives” began in Greece