Summer images of stars that should be repeated before the end of summer

The temperature in Moscow remains high, which means only one thing – the hot-girl-summer continues. The motto “less is more” fits here as never before – ties, geometric cutouts, curtain tops that have already flooded the Instagram accounts of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Iris Lowe and Bella Hadid are in fashion this summer. The latter, by the way, arrived on the French Riviera with a whole suitcase of images. Among them are the Jean Paul Gaultier sarong, which she wore as a skirt and top, a Burberry check suit and a John Galliano chiffon caftan.

According to Lyst platform, requests for beachwear and accessories increased by 192 percent – and with them the #Mermaidcore aesthetics, led by Emrata, were in the spotlight. To celebrate her 30th birthday, the model opted for a dazzling Spring / Summer 2021 Versace dress embellished with starfish and a Little Mermaid bustier. In addition, the models fell in love with halter dresses from the 2000s, which beautifully emphasize the line of the shoulders and a thin neck. Isn’t it the perfect summer accent?

In addition to Emily and Bella, summer outfits on Instagram show Lizzo – in a translucent dress and with a body chain, Adut Akech – in a bustier and a crochet skirt. What else do your favorite stars spend their summer in – they have collected several images that are worth repeating until the end of the hot season.

Alice Cary / vogue.co.uk