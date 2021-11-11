Teaser of Olivia Wilde’s thriller “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart”

The star of the series “Lonely Hearts” and “House Doctor”, 37-year-old Olivia Wilde is mastering a directing career. In 2022, she will release her second full-length film, Don’t worry darling. On September 13, the actress posted a short teaser for the new movie on Twitter.

The film is a psychological thriller. The action will unfold in the 1950s. A housewife suffering in her family life learns that her husband keeps a dark secret. It will probably be linked to the murders.

Wilde has brought together in the film the stars who have shone in superhero films in recent years – Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan – as well as her current boyfriend Harry Styles (isn’t it on this project that they began to meet?).

The teaser announces that the film will be released in US theaters on September 23, 2022. The date of the Russian premiere is still unknown.

