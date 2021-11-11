Tencent Says Beijing Will Support Metaverse If It Complies With Chinese Law

Chinese gaming giant Tencent said that official Beijing will give permission for the creation and operation of virtual environments of the “metaverse”, which are talked about by the largest American tech giants. But only on condition that such services comply with Chinese law.

Martin Lau, president of China’s largest-market company, Tencent, made one of the first public comments on the metaverse during a discussion on quarterly financial results. In his opinion, this concept has great potential in the gaming business, but its Chinese version should have some differences. “There are many technologies around game development and the metaverse. The Chinese government will support the development of such technologies as long as the user experience is maintained in accordance with the regulatory framework. “– said Mr. Lau.

Investors began to scrutinize the prospects for virtual reality technologies after the head of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, changed its name to Meta Platforms and announced that the future of the company lies in the metaverse. Microsoft and Disney also announced their own projects in this area. Amid the excitement around the topic, investors began to raise questions about how the concept could be implemented in China, with its internet censorship and pressure on local tech giants. Regulators have banned all cryptocurrency transactions, increased oversight of the gaming industry, and warned citizens against rash investments in assets associated with the metaverse.

According to Mr. Lau, we should expect different sets of metaverse rules for China and the rest of the world, but this “Does not fundamentally hinder the development of the metaverse”… Major players in the country have already started working on their own virtual world projects, and according to NewZoo, Tencent is the leader here, although NetEase and ByteDance, which owns TikTok, are showing some interest. “We have a variety of technologies and elements that will allow us to get closer to the possibilities of the metaverse.”, – says Mr. Lau. In his opinion, there are “Multiple paths” to achieve a goal, for example, through interactive games or a social network that will become “Playing field”…

Tencent owns 40% of Epic Games and has a joint project with Roblox – both companies are already working on their own metauniverses. The Chinese giant has registered more than 20 metaverse-related trademarks that will be used for applications in China.