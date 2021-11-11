The authorities will introduce bills on QR codes in transport, cafes and shops :: Society :: RBC

The documents provide for the introduction of QR codes in public places, international and intercity transport. This is an emergency measure amid the deteriorating situation with the pandemic, a source in the government admits.

The government has developed two bills that will determine the procedure for introducing QR codes in Russia, confirming immunity to coronavirus infection, when visiting public places, traveling by train and flying by plane, a source who participated in the preparation of the documents told RBC and confirmed a source in the government apparatus.

According to one of the sources, the first bill provides for amendments to the law “On the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population.” “This is an emergency measure given the difficult epidemiological situation, which will be in effect until June 2022. Decisions on QR codes and details of their use will be made by the regions, and the amendments stipulate that, as part of antiquated measures, local authorities will have to ensure the possibility of people visiting mass events, cultural organizations, catering and retail trade or using a QR code about vaccination, or according to a document that a person had been ill with covid, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination with a negative PCR test, “the source explained to RBC, specifying that the specific objects to visit which QR codes are entered will be determined by the heads of the regions, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation …

On Wednesday, the government said that from November 16, those who are not registered with the “State Services” will be able to receive paper certificates of vaccination at the MFC.

According to the source of RBC, until February 1, instead of QR codes, it will be possible to present a fresh negative PCR test. But after February 1, only those who received a medical withdrawal from vaccination will have such an opportunity. The bill will oblige medical laboratories to transmit the results of PCR tests to the portal of public services within 24 hours to eliminate delays.

The bill does not affect the work of public transport, pharmacies, grocery retail and stores with essential goods, says a source of RBC, the requirement of documented immunity will not apply to them.

For foreigners vaccinated with unregistered vaccines in Russia, the procedure for visiting public places will be separately established by the chief state sanitary doctor, the source of RBC indicated with reference to the text of the bill.

The second government bill amends the Air Code and the Railway Transport Charter, two RBC sources say. On intercity and international flights, mandatory QR codes about vaccination, about a past illness or a documented medical withdrawal are also introduced. It is assumed that the verification of QR codes will be carried out on ticket sales from the date set by the government. Foreigners vaccinated with vaccines not registered in Russia will be able to travel by train or fly by plane with a negative PCR test. For Russian citizens who do not have QR codes, such an opportunity will also be available, but until the date that the government will set in the future, a source told RBC.

According to him, the amendments provide that those who bought tickets, but will not be able to use them due to the lack of QR codes, will be able to return them and return the full amount within 30 days.

Both bills are being prepared for submission to the State Duma, the entry into force will depend on the timing of consideration and the readiness of the regions to introduce QR codes, says a RBC source who participated in the preparation of the amendments.

What they say in transport companies

Russian Railways, “of course, will fulfill all the new requirements of transport legislation, specific details are being worked out and will be determined by the provisions of the legislation,” the representative of the railway monopoly Ekaterina Gerasimova told RBC, noting that similar measures were taken six months ago in a number of foreign countries – France, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and etc., “it is also impossible to purchase a travel ticket there without documents confirming the passage of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test.”

Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin says that if the law is adopted, then “the innovation related to the verification of additional documents will be implemented, Aeroflot is technologically ready for this.” “We have previously worked out such options. The provision of new legislative standards is technologically feasible, implementation will take some time, but this is a fairly short time, ”he noted, adding that it will be possible to assess the impact of restrictions on passenger traffic after the regulator’s decision.

Ural Airlines called the new requirements of the law feasible, saying that their implementation does not present great difficulties “neither in terms of time, nor in technology.”

This week, the country’s largest transport companies have already announced their readiness to check QR codes. In particular, this was reported by the head of Aeroflot, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, and the deputy general director of Russian Railways, Evgeny Charkin. Airlines requested that QR codes be checked not at the time of purchase of tickets, but at check-in at the airport. At the same time, the head of Utair, Sergei Martirosov, proposed extending the system to public transport, and the S7 representative emphasized that checking QR codes during check-in and boarding would require detailed technological elaboration.

How the epidemic is developing in Russia

Since mid-October, the number of deaths from coronavirus, according to the headquarters, has exceeded 1,000 daily, constantly setting new records. On November 10, the headquarters reported that 1239 deaths from COVID were recorded per day. The number of daily infections since October 21 has exceeded 35 thousand per day, since the end of October it has repeatedly exceeded the mark of 40 thousand cases.

Tatyana Ruzhentsova, deputy director of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Rospotrebnadzor, believes that the introduction of QR codes is required to maintain the dynamics of a decrease in morbidity and an increase in the number of vaccinated after days off. But, in her opinion, now it is necessary to organize careful control over the work of vaccination points and centers, and the issuance of certificates. “QR codes are used to preserve the health of the population, and falsification endangers life,” Ruzhentsova said to RBC.

The introduction of QR codes for visiting public places is now vital, there is an example of a fairly positive foreign experience, says Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor. “There are regions where, against the backdrop of restrictive measures, vaccination has increased significantly. And immediately the incidence began to decline, ”she concludes.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the government on November 10 that it would be desirable to bring collective immunity in Russia to the level of 90-95%, but so far the bar remains at the level of at least 80%.

“My colleagues from the regions and I have been working in this direction for a long time, but today we see that in order to achieve this figure, we need to vaccinate about 22 million more people, and revaccinate another 9 million people,” Golikova said. Now the level of herd immunity in Russia is 48.4%.

“If the numbers that I said – 22 and 9 – are not achieved by us in the near future, in the next month, then we herd immunity will not change due to the fact that the term of revaccination is suitable for people who were vaccinated earlier, ”the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.