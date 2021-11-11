The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was credited with having an affair with ex-Ariana Grande

The star of the series “The Big Bang Theory” and “Charmed” Kaley Cuoco was first noticed in public since the announcement of the divorce from Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook (photo: legion-media.ru)

The actress returned to work on the set of the romantic comedy Meet Cute with comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson. Co-stars have been spotted together. Judging by the photo, the stars were very close. The network immediately suspected the couple in the novel, but no confirmation of the gossip was found.

Note that the creators of the show reflect on the age-old question: “What would you do if you could go to the past of your loved ones, heal their traumas, fix their problems and turn them into ideal partners?”

Note, the other day Kaley Cuoco and actor Karl Cook announced a divorce after three years of marriage. The actress, whose fortune is estimated at $ 100 million, has an “iron-clad marriage contract,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her assets are protected,” an insider said.

Cuoco, who plays in childhood movies, was earning a million for her episode of The Big Bang Theory by 2014. The show aired from 2007 to 2019. It is worth noting that Karl’s 30-year-old father, Scott Cook, founded tax software company Intuit. Her fortune is estimated by Forbes at $ 5.9 billion.

As for Pete’s personal life, the comedian recently parted ways with Bridgerton star Phoebe Daynevor. He previously dated Ariana Grande.