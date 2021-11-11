The biographer of Elizabeth II told about the reaction of the royal court to the film about Diana

Representatives of the royal house have already accused the authors of the picture of the inaccuracy of the events described.

The royal family of Great Britain will not like the upcoming biopic about Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart. This opinion of experts was published by The Daily Mail.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, who knew the late princess well, such a reaction from Queen Elizabeth II and her entourage is “inevitable.”

The film by Pablo Larrain, written by Stephen Knight, will show three days of Christmas at Sandringham Palace, during which Diana realized that her marriage to Prince Charles could not be saved and made a firm decision to divorce.

Jobson noted that not only the film itself, but also the plot itself, could become the reason for the dissatisfaction of the court, since Diana stopped visiting the estate in Norfolk several years before the events shown in the film.

“They won’t like it, but they expected it. It’s true, I think the most important thing is how well the actress interprets the role. We’ll have to wait and see it,” the biographer explained.

The main role in the film will be played by “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart. Pictures have already appeared on the network in which the actress poses in the image of Lady Dee. The film also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Photo: Dailymail.co.uk

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981. She was personally chosen by Queen Elizabeth II to be her son’s wife. An important role was played by the fact that the girl was from a very noble family. Her father is Winont Elthorp, a branch of the Spencer-Churchill family, which also included the Duke of Marlborough and Winston Churchill.

At the time of the wedding, Prince Charles had an affair with Camilla Shand, whom the Queen categorically refused to even consider for the role of her daughter-in-law. In an interview, Diana admitted that there were always three of them in marriage, meaning a rival.

In 1992, the couple, who by that time had sons William and Harry, announced that they no longer live together. They formalized the divorce only in 1996, at the request of the queen. In August 1997, Diana died in a plane crash, and Prince Charles, eight years after her death, still legalized relations with Camilla.

Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker Bowles at Ludlow Racecourse, where Prince Charles competed (1980) [+–] Photo: Marie Claire

As you know, Princess Diana, her lover, the son of the Egyptian billionaire Dodi Al-Fayed, and the driver Henri Paul were killed in a collision of their car with the support of the tunnel near the Alma Bridge in Paris. According to the official version, at the time of the accident, the driver was drunk and seriously exceeded the speed limit, which was the cause of the accident.

