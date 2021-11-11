the busy life of “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart

In 2016, the actress came out and does not regret it.

Kristen’s first notable role was in the thriller Panic Room. After the success of the motion picture, the young actress was noticed by other directors. She was invited to play the lead role in the comedy film Forbidden Love, and three years later she began acting in the youth fantasy Twilight. Kristen admits that she really loves the role of Bella.

It was on the set of the film that she met Robert Pattinson. Their relationship lasted 4 years. The reason for the separation was Kristen’s betrayal with the director of the film “Snow White and the Huntsman” Rupert Sanders. In an interview, Stewart admitted that she is grateful to Robert for a lot. The actress also said that their relationship was greatly hampered by popularity.



In 2016, Kristen admitted that she likes girls and came out with her beloved Alisha Kargile. Then she was in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell for two years. Now the actress is dating screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

In 2015, Stewart won the Cesar Award in France for her role as Valentina in the drama Sils Maria. Also, the actress was approved for the role of Princess Diana in the film “Spencer”, which will be released in the fall of 2021.



The historical drama follows the collapse of Diana’s 15-year marriage to Prince Charles. The events take place during the Christmas season at their royal family estate Sandringham in Norfolk. The film is set in 1991.

The actress admits that she has to work hard on her voice and demeanor in order to get as close as possible to the image of Diana. She also stated that this role is very encouraging for her.

