The car of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s brother, who hit a police officer, was stopped by orientation

We learned new details of the incident involving the cousin of the famous wrestler Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to our information, an orientation was received on the car in which Usman Nurmagomedov was.

It was about a Toyota Camry car without license plates. There was information that suspicious people might be in it, and it is moving towards the airport. Employees of the checkpoint of the airport Kaspiysk installed barriers on the route.

The Toyota Camry followed in the far right lane along the highway towards the airport. She was stopped, but at some point the driver unexpectedly continued to move. The foreign car tangentially touched captain Alexei Nazarov and drove on.

It turned out that Captain Nazarov received a concussion and, previously, an elbow injury. He did not need hospitalization. The victim is a district militia officer from the Nizhny Novgorod region, assigned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan. He has been serving in the internal affairs bodies since 2004.

According to unofficial information, Nurmagomedov’s relatives tried to get in touch with Nazarov in order to apologize to him. But so far they have not succeeded.

Read also: The identity of the police officer shot down by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s brother was revealed