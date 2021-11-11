The companion of the tycoon Jeff Bezos tried to gain the sympathy of Leo DiCaprio, becoming the object of ridicule

A woman can be understood: who would have resisted in her place?

The beloved of one of the richest people in the world could not resist the charm of Leonardo DiCaprio. Her reaction to the appearance of the actor became an online meme and a reason for jokes.

As it turned out, even Amazon owner Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $ 203 billion is not immune from the fact that his woman is ready to do anything for the famous actor.

Proof of this was the tycoon’s meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art + Film gala.

The rich man’s companion Lauren could not stop at small talk and showed her adoration in full force: she tried to hug Leo, looking anxiously into his eyes.

However, DiCaprio, spoiled by ladies’ attention, was not impressed by the lady in a shiny dress, devoting himself to a conversation with her influential companion.

After finishing the conversation, the Hollywood star left the couple without looking at the admiring fan.

This immodest behavior of Lauren Sanchez became the reason for network ridicule.

Users began to create memes and compete in witty comments on the topic “When you have billions, but you are not Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Jeff Bezos could not stay away and himself could not resist a joke, having posted a photo in which he poses near a sign with the inscription “Dangerously steep cliff”.