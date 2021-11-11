The cost of lard in Ukraine has grown at a record – Gazeta.Ru

A record rise in prices for lard was recorded in Ukraine. This is reported by the portal Kurkul.com, referring to the Ministry of Finance of the country.

So, since September this year, the cost of salted lard has increased by 40 hryvnia (over 100 rubles). According to the ministry, now a kilogram of the product costs 185 hryvnia (about 500 rubles). According to experts, in October prices for lard rose by 13%, and in November – by 11%, the newspaper writes.

At the same time, home-made lard, which is sold by local entrepreneurs, is offered a little cheaper – 134 hryvnia per kilogram (360 rubles).

However, Ukrainian experts believe that lard will continue to rise in price, and in 2022 there will be a serious jump in prices.

How reported, the rise in prices for this delicacy began to be recorded in the spring, since then it has practically not stopped.

Earlier in October became knownthat Ukraine lacks its own production volumes, which is why for the first time in 30 years the country began to buy eggs from Belarus.