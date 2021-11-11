The court ordered Navalny to refute his words about the billionaire Deripaska

The Moscow Arbitration Court ordered Alexei Navalny to remove part of the Navalny Live program from 2019, in which an opposition politician accused billionaire Oleg Deripaska of corruption. Then Navalny, in particular, said that Deripaska “enjoys illegal state support in doing business, receiving bad loans.”

The court also ordered the defendant to pay Deripaska one ruble in compensation for moral damage and publish a refutation in the Kommersant newspaper within a month.

It is noted that in his lawsuit, the billionaire demanded a refutation on Navalny’s YouTube channel, but the court reminded Deripaska’s representatives that the channel was blocked at the request of Roskomnadzor. Then the plaintiff’s lawyers offered Kommersant as a platform for refutation, arguing that the newspaper’s journalists were in the courtroom. “We decided it would be funny,” explained one of Deripaska’s representatives.

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has repeatedly been the hero of anti-corruption investigations of Alexei Navalny and his team. In one of the latest such investigations, it was asserted that the relatives of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov used the private planes, houses and hotels owned by the businessman free of charge.

Navalny is currently in prison. The opposition leader was arrested in January on his return to Russia from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment after being poisoned with Novichok poison. On February 2, by a court decision, Navalny was sent to a colony in the city of Pokrov in the Vladimir Region to serve a term in an old criminal case, in which he was sentenced to a suspended sentence.