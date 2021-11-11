The dollar has risen in price, and here’s why

Schedule euro to dollar rate at intervals of 5 minutes

It often happens that if, before the release of important news, the asset is not in close proximity to the key support / resistance levels (which is fraught with false breakouts with a subsequent reversal), then the first reaction of the market turns out to be the most correct and sets the direction for further movement. This is what happened today.

At 16:30 Moscow time on Wednesday, November 10, quite shocking data on consumer inflation in the United States for October was published, which exceeded the most daring forecasts. The dollar reacted to this news with short-term growth, after which it depreciated over the next hour. However, then reason and carry trade took their toll, the American currency resumed its growth and by the evening reached multi-month highs in a pair with the euro and pound…

The reason for the strengthening of the dollar is simple and can be attributed to the rise in market rates. Inflation data not only provoked an increase in Treasury yields (especially at the near end of the curve), but also led to a further widening of spreads between US and German government bonds. An additional role in this could be played by both the recent peace-loving assurances of the ECB that one should not expect an imminent rate hike, and the forecast by the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, announced on Tuesday, that the Fed will not allow the inflation of the 1970s to recur. Such a noticeable divergence of rhetoric and, consequently, the expected courses of monetary policy in the US and Europe leads to widening spreads of government bonds, supporting the demand for the dollar.

Differential of yield between 2-year US and German government bonds at 1 minute intervals

Differential of yield between 2-year US and German government bonds at 1-day intervals

One way or another, US government bonds offer one of the highest yields in the segment of developed countries, and this factor is difficult to discount.

