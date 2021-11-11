The EU responded to Lukashenka’s threat to cut off gas transit to Europe :: Politics :: RBC

Gas cannot be used as a tool in geopolitical disputes, according to a spokesman for the EU’s foreign policy

Minsk should not use the issue of Russian gas transit to European countries as a measure of pressure in diplomacy. This was stated during a briefing by the official representative of the European Union’s foreign policy service Nabila Massrali. The video was published on the website of the European Commission.

“Gas is an essential resource and should not be used as a tool in geopolitical disputes. You also can’t use people in them, ”Massrali said.

This statement was made by Massrali after the threat of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to cut off the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, through which Russian gas is supplied to the European Union. According to Lukashenka, Minsk may take such a step due to possible sanctions from Brussels. “We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we turn off natural gas there? ” He asked. The President of the country also advised the authorities of Poland, Lithuania “and other headless” to reflect before making statements.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with the EU countries escalated on November 8, a column of migrants approached the Polish border across the Belarusian territory. According to the BelTA state agency of Belarus, Kurds make up a significant proportion of migrants in the crowd. Having reached the border, the refugees attempted to break through the fences.