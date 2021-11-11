The European Union discusses the introduction of sanctions against Aeroflot – News – Echo of Moscow, 11.11.2021

The European Union is discussing the introduction of sanctions against Aeroflot, Bloomberg reported.

Sanctions against the Russian air carrier, according to Bloomberg, are only part of a package of measures related to the migration crisis at the borders of Belarus. The publication writes that the new package of restrictions may come into force in December. To substantiate them, the Europeans propose to introduce a new category – “human trafficking”. Aeroflot, according to Bloomberg, helps deliver migrants to Minsk and then redirect them to Europe. The German newspaper Bild writes that the airline has transported over 6,000 illegal immigrants from Belarus to Germany over the past month and a half. According to the interlocutor of the agency, in addition to the Russian air carrier, we are also talking about Turkish Turkish Airlines. However, RBC, citing a source in Aeroflot, writes that the company does not have flights to countries from which the flow of refugees traditionally comes. In turn, they say in Minsk that migrants are entering the territory of the republic in a legal way.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Putin of organizing an “unprecedented wave of migrants” who are trying to get from Belarus to Poland. In turn, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer argued that the “key” to solving the migration crisis on the border between the EU and Belarus “is probably located in Moscow”.