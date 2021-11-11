The film “Father” with Anthony Hopkins will be followed by the film “Son” with Hugh Jackman

It should be assumed that the viewers are waiting for another strong film about family relationships.

In 2020, the dramatic film Father was released, which became the directorial debut of the French playwright Florian Zeller. The picture brought Oscars to its creator (for the script), as well as the leading actor Anthony Hopkins. And only the passions have cooled down among the critics praising this film masterpiece, as it became known that the director is preparing to shoot a new picture called “Son”.

According to Variety, the film will star Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and was recently joined by 33-year-old Vanessa Kirby. And the tie at the ribbon will be as follows.

The protagonist (Jackman) is trying to get on with his young wife (Kirby) and their young son when his ex-wife (Dern) bursts into his already tense world. The woman brings with her their common teenage son, who is going through a difficult period. Without a dad, the boy grew up problematic, embittered and skipped school for months. The man will have to fulfill his duties as a father to the heir, but this will jeopardize the existence of his current family.

Filming is expected to begin in the coming month.

Hugh Jackman will again look for memories in a new filmReleased a trailer for the sci-fi movie “Memories”.

By the way, for Zeller, “Son” is not just a spiritual continuation of “Father”. The Frenchman wrote a whole trilogy of plays about family relationships: “Mother”, “Father” and “Son”. Probably, after the success of the film with Hopkins and the involvement of eminent actors in the second picture, it is worth expecting that the third story (in the trilogy – the first) will be filmed with a stellar cast.

See also: